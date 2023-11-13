"Right now the Housemates are making their first face-to-face nominations of the series, with the top three most nominated facing a shock IMMEDIATE Eviction.

"However, little do they know that instead of being sent straight home they will be sent to a secret Task Room to monitor the other Housemates and hear the fall-out from their 'shock departure'.

"You will then have the chance to vote to evict two of these Housemates, with the saved one RETURNING to the House to confront those that evicted them. The battle for the £100K cash prize is well and truly on! Find out more tonight on Big Brother: Late & Live."

This news comes as the show heads towards its final episode on Friday 17th November, where this year's winner will be announced.

Thankfully, fans don't need to worry that this week is the last time they will see Big Brother on ITV, though, with a brand new celebrity season having been confirmed for 2024.

It has been reported that this will air on ITV1 rather than ITV2, although this has yet to be confirmed.

ITV's director of reality commissioning Paul Mortimer previously teased future plans for the show, saying: "We have bought into Big Brother, a lot of us at ITV are BB fans. I can't imagine that we're in it to just do two six-week runs across 2023 and 2024. This is the start of it - so just watch this space."

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

