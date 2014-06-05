From: Liverpool

Occupation: Fashionista

Twitter account? Mr Mark Byron

Three things you should know...

* Mark is very focused on his image - he gets his hair done professionally four times a week, has a weekly spray tan and has HD eyebrows which he describes as "proper massive and razor sharp". He's planning a Scouse brow day at least once a week where he'll give all his fellow housemates the Liverpool beauty trademark.

* Mark claims to be "a bit psychic" and even uses tarot cards to decide what to wear. He says his friends would describe him as "always looking gorgeous".

* He finds it difficult dating. "My problem is that I'm beyond picky, no one is ever good enough for me."