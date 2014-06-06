From: Surrey

Occupation: customer adviser

Three things you should know...

* Jale likes to rant, especially about things she's passionate about like "s**t drivers, terrible call centre workers, people who are s**t at their jobs and martyrs."

* Jale says her school life was difficult because "a lot of people hated me". Now she works as a customer adviser but has had to move teams because a "girl thought I didn't like her, and like a moron instead of speaking to me like an adult told a manager and it got massively blown up."

* Jale lives on her own because she "can't live with people, it's a proven fact." She has to meditate on a daily basis because if she doesn't her "energy builds up, her defence mechanism goes up and her temper comes."