Big Brother 2014: Who is Jale Karaturp?
The 33-year-old from Surrey "can't live with people" and likes to rant about "s**t drivers, terrible call centre workers and martyrs"
Name: Jale Karaturp
Age: 33
From: Surrey
Occupation: customer adviser
Three things you should know...
* Jale likes to rant, especially about things she's passionate about like "s**t drivers, terrible call centre workers, people who are s**t at their jobs and martyrs."
* Jale says her school life was difficult because "a lot of people hated me". Now she works as a customer adviser but has had to move teams because a "girl thought I didn't like her, and like a moron instead of speaking to me like an adult told a manager and it got massively blown up."
* Jale lives on her own because she "can't live with people, it's a proven fact." She has to meditate on a daily basis because if she doesn't her "energy builds up, her defence mechanism goes up and her temper comes."