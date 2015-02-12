BGT: Alesha Dixon reveals Simon Cowell’s most annoying habit
She's not the catty one...
Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has found an interesting way to irritate his fellow panellists this year: behaving like a cat.
It’s one of his “most annoying habits” says returning judge Alesha Dixon, explaining that Cowell starts mimicking a cat when she and Amanda Holden are critiquing a female act.
“We could be giving her really positive critique and he’ll sit there making these cat noises saying that we’re being catty," Dixon explains.
“We feel like we’re being constructive and he’s like, ‘Can I get you a saucer with some milk?’"
So is it still a case of girls against the boys? “Always. It’s Amanda and I trying to keep the boys in line!”
See the full interview below:
Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV this April