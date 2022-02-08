Matt Edmondson and Mollie King, presenters of BBC Radio 1’s Matt and Mollie, will host the UK reboot of the reality TV series which pairs up female ‘beauties’ with self-proclaimed male ‘geeks’.

Discovery UK has commissioned a reboot of Beauty and the Geek for its Discovery Plus streaming service.

Produced by Banijay label Initial, the eight-episode series will follow the newly-formed couples as they head “on a journey of self-discovery, and hopefully love” and take on challenges designed to “reveal there is more to them than meets the eye”, Discovery UK teased.

Then, as the series progresses, the pairs will be eliminated until the last couple standing are crowned the winners and offered a huge cash prize of £50,000.

Beauty and the Geek first aired on US broadcast network Fox in 2005 and has since been adapted in more than 20 markets around the world.

Speaking about hosting the UK reboot of Beauty and the Geek, Edmondson said: “I have absolutely no idea why Mollie and I have been chosen to host this show - I get that I am a natural beauty, but I’ve never really thought of her as a ‘geek' - nevertheless, I’m certain we’ll have a blast hosting the UK series of Beauty and the Geek.

"I love this show and the fact it brings people together who, at first, might seem worlds apart to prove that they are not so different at all. As the saying goes, ‘you can never judge a book by its cover’.”

King added: “I can’t wait to host the return of the UK series of Beauty and the Geek with Matt! As a pair, we are determined to help the couples get the best out of this adventure, and really want them to bring out the best in one another.

"Of course, being a hopeless romantic I’m hoping to see some sparks fly too! Ultimately, we want everyone to be seen and appreciated for who they really are inside.”

Beauty and the Geek is expected to drop on Discovery Plus in the UK later in 2022 alongside a brand new reality TV show with the working title Zodiac Island, which "will feature three leading astrologers who will carefully find matches for 12 cynical singletons".

Clare Laycock, SVP and Head of Entertainment at Discovery UK, said: “Beauty and the Geek has enjoyed huge international success and we are delighted to bring it back to the UK and give Discovery Plus viewers access to another hit reality show.

"We are excited to work with Matt Edmondson and Mollie King, a perfect fit for the show, who will put this year’s couples through a series of tasks that challenge stereotypes, misconceptions and ask the ultimate question: do ‘opposites’ attract?"

She continued: “We are also over the moon to confirm details on our brand-new dating format, Zodiac Island. This is a unique twist on the traditional dating show, combining a search for real love with a passion for astrology.”

Beauty and the Geek is expected to premiere on Discovery Plus in the UK later in 2022.

