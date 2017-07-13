Radio Times TV Judge Champion Round 1
It's time to judge the TV judges - who'll get your Radio Times Champion vote?
TV Judges are a tough lot to please. Whether you're serving up a succulent dish or giving a performance 110%, you just never know how they'll react - or how they'll rate your performance.
So isn't it high time they faced the same level of scrutiny?
We've popped together a shortlist of some of TV's finest judges and we want YOU to decide which one deserves the TV Judge Champion crown.
We've divided the contenders into four groups - A, B, C and D - and the 4 judges with the most votes from each group - 4 from Group A, 4 from Group B, 4 from Group C and 4 from Group D - will go through to the knock-out stages of the competition.
So what are you waiting for, find your favourite judge and get voting!
You can vote as many times as you like but you MUST do so before Round 1 polls close on Friday July 14th at 10AM BST
Having trouble seeing the polls? Try clicking here.