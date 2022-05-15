What time is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration on?

To mark the historical milestone, Buckingham Palace has planned a huge event today (15th May) to be broadcast live by ITV.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee officially took place back in February, but celebrations are taking place throughout 2022 and include the upcoming Bank Holiday.

The special will be hosted by Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham, and will feature 1,300 performers, 500 horses and plenty of famous faces, including Tom Cruise and Damian Lewis.

Want to know what time to tune in for the star-studded, four-act extravaganza? Read on so you don't miss a thing.

What time will the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration air?

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration will be broadcast live on ITV from 8pm today (15th May).

The historic landmark will be commemorated with a theatrical production that includes Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth I. Joining Mirren, Cruise and Lewis will be joined by the likes of Adjoa Andoh, Alan Titchmarsh and Omid Djalili as the Herald .

Special performances will be provided by Keala Settle, Gregory Porter and Katherine Jenkins, and there will also be plenty of archival footage looking back at the Queen's 70 year rule. Expect Elizabeth I’s Tilbury speech, the Gunpowder Plot, and the launch of Ground Force.

Who is in the line-up for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration?

ITV have got a stellar line[up planned for the Jubilee Celebration.

Set to take viewers on "a gallop through history, from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I through to the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II", the special will see Dame Helen Mirrenplay Queen Elizabeth I and Omid Djalili introduce a cast of Queen's Players as The Herald.

Also performing at the event will be The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle, Gregory Porter and Katherine Jenkins, with music provided by a 75-piece orchestra comprised of Tri-Service personnel and The National Symphony Orchestra.

For more on the The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration schedule and line-up, see here.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration will air on ITV on Sunday 15th May at 8pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.