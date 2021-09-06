Bill Bailey wasn’t invited back to Never Mind the Buzzcocks: “I don’t mind”

A brand new series of Never Mind the Buzzcocks will arrive on our screens soon, though this time it will be via Sky rather than the BBC, who axed the comedy panel show back in 2015.

Advertisement

The revamped version will return with Taskmaster‘s Greg Davies at the helm, Noel Fielding and This Country star Daisy May Cooper as Team Captains, and comedian and Hate Thy Neighbour host Jamali Maddix joining as a regular guest.

One name that is missing from the line-up is Bill Bailey’s, who had been a familiar face on the panel show before its cancellation. And now, the Strictly Come Dancing winner has now addressed his absence.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

In an interview published in this week’s Radio Times magazine, Bailey, who became a regular panel series from its eleventh series onward, was asked if he had been asked to return.

“No, I wasn’t,” he said. “Or maybe I was and I missed the email! Perhaps I was learning the Charleston that week. I guess they want a new intake. I don’t mind. I did more than a hundred shows, so I think I got my fix of Buzzcocks.”

Despite Never Mind the Buzzcocks being off the cards, the comedian has been busy since taking home the Glitterball trophy alongside Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, with his latest live show, Summer Larks, airing on BBC One this week.

Speaking of returning to live performing, Bailey said it was “wonderful” and “brilliant” after the way “the industry has been devastated by the pandemic.”

Advertisement

Read the full interview with Bill Bailey in this week’s Radio Times, out Tuesday. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.