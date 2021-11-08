Moneybags rules explained: How does Craig Charles’ Channel 4 quiz work?

Craig Charles is the host of new quiz show format, Moneybags, delivered by the team behind The Million Pound Drop and Pointless – so you know it’s a good one.

But like most new quiz show formats, there are always some rules that need to be followed along the path to riches – and Moneybags is no different.

Read on to learn more about Moneybags, how it works and what the rules are.

Moneybags rules

Want to grab a fortune? It’s never been easier – or more fun.

Ten contestants join Craig Charles each week for their chance to win a bag full of cash. Every week, there’s £1million going down the money belt, so there’s always plenty on offer – if you can keep a hold of it.

Players have to be randomly selected to take their place in front of the money belt for one of three head-to-head battles. There, they will have to answer quick fire questions by picking up a bag containing the right answer from the belt. Charles said of the money belt: “The bags come down the conveyor belt at quite a pace too, so you’ve got split second decisions to make and you haven’t got that much thinking time. I think that’s what makes contestants sometimes take a punt on them knowing the right answer.”

The player who gains the most cash in each round will then go on to compete in a “triple header” – a three-way battle where the drama really happens, and fortunes can change within seconds. The players competing in this round will have to grab – or steal – the most cash to make it through to the final.

But can they win their hard-earned cash? Tune into Moneybags to find out.

Moneybags airs weekdays at 3pm on Channel 4.