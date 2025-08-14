The individual has asked not to be identified and they will not feature in the show.

This comes after one contestant, Sarah Shafi, was edited out of the series after telling producers she didn't want the show to air following allegations made against Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Shafi told The Guardian last month that she had warned the show's producers that airing the season would send the wrong message about the treatment of women and the lack of challenge to powerful men behaving inappropriately.

Shafi had initially rejected an offer by Banijay to edit her out of her episode, but later agreed to be removed once the BBC announced it would air the season.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace. BBC/Shine TV

In July, the BBC confirmed it had no plans to work with Wallace after an independent report upheld 45 allegations made against him.

Posting on social media, the presenter wrote: "The most damaging claims (including allegations from public figures which have not been upheld) were found to be baseless after a full and forensic six-month investigation.

"I recognise that some of my humour and language, at times, was inappropriate. For that, I apologise without reservation. But I was never the caricature now being sold for clicks."

Wallace's co-star John Torode was then dropped from the series after an allegation of him using racist language in the workplace was upheld, but he said he had "no recollection" of the reported incident.

"The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong" Torode wrote on Instagram. "I'd hoped that I'd have some say in my exit from a show I've worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in last few days seem to have prevented that."

Prior to the release of the latest amateur season, the BBC confirmed it would air after "careful consideration and consultation with contestants", but a decision is not yet made on other editions that have been filmed.

"MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part. The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey," the BBC statement read.

It continued: "This has not been an easy decision in the circumstances and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it. In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters.

"We have been very clear on the standards of behaviour that we expect of those who work at the BBC or on shows made for the BBC.

"However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series."

MasterChef continues on Thursday 14th August at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

