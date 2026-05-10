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Mary Berry calls for us to "cherish" the BBC as she accepts prestigious award and pays tribute to children
The iconic TV chef was celebrated with BAFTA's highest honour at the BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday night.
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Published: Sunday, 10 May 2026 at 9:28 pm
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