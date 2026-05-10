Dame Mary Berry was celebrated at the BAFTA Television Awards 2026 as she received the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship for her services to television.

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The Great British Bake Off star, 91, took to the stage to a standing ovation from the audience, and celebrated the importance of the BBC in her heartfelt speech.

She was handed the trophy by Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, who previously hosted Bake Off and notably left the show alongside Berry when the competition moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

Introducing the beloved chef and TV host, Giedroyc praised Berry for having “humanity, grace, a twinkle, and a much-needed moral compass in these times of utter nonsense”.

As the Dame arrived on stage, she gave similar sentiments back, joking the TV duo were “dear friends who have led her astray from day one”.

Mel and Sue reunited with Mary Berry on stage to award her the Fellowship award BBC

“I'm really bowled over by this accolade,” she said. “I'm a cook, I'm a teacher, so I feel very honoured to be given BAFTA's highest award, joining such distinguished company.”

“Television wasn't part of my childhood. We had our first black and white TV when I was 10,” Berry noted.

“One channel, the BBC of course, and it's been my home for so many of my TV adventures over the years, and it is the broadcaster that we must cherish.”

Reflecting on her 50 years on screen, Berry noted that she “knew her baking inside out” and joked that she wore her famous Bake Off bomber jackets so she could tuck hot water bottles underneath it without being seen as the “tent was so chilly.”

Sue Perkins, Paul Hollywood, Mary Berry and Mel Giedroyc (R) for Great British Bake Off BBC

“I see myself as a teacher, and television is the best and the biggest classroom that there is,” she continued, before praising those she has worked with.

She described essential qualities in life as "kindness, patience and respect" and noted that despite being in the business for five decades, she is still learning.

Berry concluded that she was going to launch her own YouTube channel, before paying tribute to her long-time collaborators, her husband Paul, 94, as well as her children Thomas, Annabel, who were watching from home, and her late son William, who died in 1989 at the age of 19.

Holding back her emotions, Berry concluded, “William is in heaven, but I thank him. Thank you, BAFTA.”

The BAFTA Television Awards are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

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