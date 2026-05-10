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Martin Lewis delivers emotional speech at BAFTA Television Awards 2026 - and leaves wife in tears
The Money Saving Expert delivered a passionate speech as he took home the BAFTA Special Award.
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Published: Sunday, 10 May 2026 at 8:56 pm
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