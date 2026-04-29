Martin Lewis will receive a special honour at this year's BAFTA Television Awards, which recognises his outstanding career helping people navigate the complicated financial world.

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In recent years, the journalist's reputation has grown to become one of the most trusted faces on British TV, with millions relying on his advice to make important decisions about how to get the most from their money.

A regular fixture on our screens for the past two decades, Lewis has hosted his own self-titled show on ITV1 since 2012, which shifted from a pre-recorded to a live format during the pandemic.

He's also taken advice segments on Good Morning Britain and This Morning, in addition to presenting his most pressing concerns directly to the government of the day, leading to changes in policies relating to energy bills and mortgages, among others.

Alongside his TV work, Lewis still acts as chairman for popular website MoneySavingExpert.com, which he founded in 2003, which offers guidance on a wide range of financial matters.

With all this in mind, it should come as no surprise that BAFTA deems Lewis to have "made an outstanding contribution to television" through a "remarkable body of work that has had a significant cultural, social or industry impact".

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The academy will present him with the Special Award at this year's ceremony on 10 May 2026, with Lewis following in the footsteps of past recipients, such as David Olusoga, Delia Smith and Lenny Henry.

In a statement, Lewis said: "For many years, people assumed I was a financial adviser. I'm not. I never have been. I am, proudly, a broadcast journalist. That is why this level of recognition at BAFTA's TV Awards feels so meaningful.

"If someone had told the young man retraining in 1997 for a postgrad in broadcast journalism that this would happen, his jaw would have dropped, he'd have smiled in disbelief, and asked: 'What on earth for?' And, truthfully, I still feel a bit like that today.

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"Campaigning journalism does not just mean exposing stories. It can also mean engaging viewers to take action. I'm incredibly grateful for the privilege ITV has given me over the past 14 years, inviting me into people's sitting rooms, in the evenings, with a platform to share information that I believe can help improve people's quality of life.

"Yet I'm most grateful for the privilege so many of those watching have given me by listening and acting on it."

He continued: "Thanks so much to BAFTA for recognising that, it's incredible, and in doing so it shines a much-needed spotlight on TV consumer journalism, which plays a vital role in society to help redress the imbalance of power between consumers and the big institutions of commerce and the state."

Martin Lewis on Good Morning Britain. ITV

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, added: "We are delighted to honour Martin Lewis with the BAFTA TV Special Award.

"For many years Martin has been a powerful voice in British television, informing millions across the UK how to manage their finances, and empowering them to understand and stand up for their rights.

"Martin has consistently proved the power of television to drive positive societal change. His expertise is unique in the TV landscape and his ability to turn information into meaningful, tangible advice is unmatched."

For more information on the upcoming event, consult our full list of BAFTA Television Awards 2026 nominees, or peruse the options for the viewer-decided Memorable Moment award.

The BAFTA Television Awards 2026 take place on 10 May 2026.

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