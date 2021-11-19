Louis Theroux thinks he wants to do Strictly Come Dancing

National treasure Louis Theroux has revealed he has his sights set on a spot on Strictly Come Dancing – sometimes.

Under very specific circumstances, the documentary filmmaker fancies himself as a bit of a dancer and reckons he’s ready to take on the ballroom.

During an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, airing tomorrow, Theroux shared his Strictly fantasy when conversation turned to talent and entertainment shows.

Speaking about her stint on The Masked Singer, fellow guest Sue Perkins said: “It was a great thing to do. I loved it. It’s a really fab show.”

Asked if he could sing and would ever consider taking part in the ITV mystery game show, David Walliams chipped in: “No but the lack of talent has never stopped me! It would be quite fun to do.”

Theroux, meanwhile, was more direct. “I like to do something like that once in a while,” he said. “You have to pick it carefully.

“I’ve seen [The Masked Singer]. I haven’t got a brilliant voice, I’ve got a very narrow range in which I can hold a tune.”

However, he went on to say his dancing skills could be a different matter. “I like to think I’m a good dancer. I know I’ve had too many drinks when I’m in the kitchen dancing while listening to something on the smart speaker – often hip-hop – and I start doing the funky robot and then I start doing MC Hammer spins. And that’s where it happens and I start thinking I should really go on Strictly.”

We’re confident Louis’ legions of fans would be delighted to see him take to the dance floor on Strictly but it sounds like it’s best to keep our hopes in check for now.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday at 9:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.