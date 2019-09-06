Since 1999 Loose Women has been putting female voices to the fore on ITV. But two decades after its debut it remains the only dedicated panel show presented by women, for women, on daytime TV.

We headed behind the scenes of the ITV series ahead of the 20th anniversary to catch up with Andrea McLean, Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams to find out why Loose Women has proven such a success and discover what it's like to be a woman in the TV industry today.