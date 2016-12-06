League of Festive Fandoms: Who's your fandom's favourite actor or actress?
Which leading or supporting star should fly the flag for your team?
Published: Tuesday, 6 December 2016 at 9:50 am
You've picked your captains and vice captains but are they your favourite actors and actresses from your beloved shows and films?
That's the question we want to put to our Festive Fandoms players, so we can compile a shortlist of the best leading and supporting stars in your favourite shows!
Find your show below and head to its nomination page, where you'll find full instructions for submitting the names of your favourite actor and actress.
Nominations will close at 7am GMT on Wednesday December 7th.
The most popular ones with then go on to represent YOUR fandom in the Fandom Favourites Challenge from Wednesday December 7th to Friday December 9th.
Team Banished
Team Doctor Who
Team Fifty Shades
Team Hannibal
Team Merlin
Team Poldark
Team Sherlock
Team Musketeers
Team Our Girl
Team Outlander
Team Victoria
Team Versailles
Team Wynonna Earp
