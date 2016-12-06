You've picked your captains and vice captains but are they your favourite actors and actresses from your beloved shows and films?

That's the question we want to put to our Festive Fandoms players, so we can compile a shortlist of the best leading and supporting stars in your favourite shows!

Find your show below and head to its nomination page, where you'll find full instructions for submitting the names of your favourite actor and actress.

Nominations will close at 7am GMT on Wednesday December 7th.

The most popular ones with then go on to represent YOUR fandom in the Fandom Favourites Challenge from Wednesday December 7th to Friday December 9th.

Team Banished

Team Doctor Who

Team Fifty Shades

Team Hannibal

Team Merlin

Team Poldark

Team Sherlock

Team Musketeers

Team Our Girl

Team Outlander

Team Victoria

Team Versailles

Team Wynonna Earp

