"So two months ago, he went for some tests and unfortunately a few days later he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. It was deeply troubling news."

John is of course known for being a presenter and reporter on numerous breakfast television programmes including Good Morning Britain, GMTV and Daybreak, as well as Watchdog, which he presented with his late wife Lynn Faulds Wood.

Sharing the news of his diagnosis, John said: “Speaking is how I’ve earned my living for the best part of 50 years, and it’s very frustrating sometimes, particularly if people are constantly saying to you, ‘Sorry, what did you say?’ And you have to repeat yourself time and time and time again.

“I’m fairly pragmatic about the prospect of this getting worse. I try to remain positive, because what’s the point of not being [positive]?”

In the film, Nick explained how his father's diagnosis comes after his mother Lynn was diagnosed with the same disease in the years before she died.

Reflecting on his wife's death, John said: "In the end, she was locked in her own house, her lifestyle changed dramatically and suppose mine will too."

During their presenting stint on Watchdog together, John and his wife were at the helm of the show from 1985 to 1993. Wood passed away after a stroke in 2020, aged 72.

Speaking about what the future holds, John explained to his son: "I'd be very reluctant to leave the house, I may have to come to the decision with your help... but I want to stay where I am.

"There may be some practical aspects that may become more difficult, like the stairs, the stairs is a problem now. I would definitely have a stairlift instead of moving out of the house."

He added: "I would be willing to go into care reluctantly. I would try and cling on for as long as possible but I am a realist."

