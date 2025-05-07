The synopsis, courtesy of ITV, reads: "On the way she'll encounter Bavaria’s beer-brewing nuns, Slovakia's stunning snow-capped peaks, Hungary's Great Plain and its distinctive cowboys, the majesty of Vienna and Budapest, the raw beauty of Transylvania, and the unique wilderness that is the Danube delta."

If that sounds like your cup of tea, you can tune into Joanna Lumley's Danube on ITV1 at 9pm on Friday 23rd May. All episodes will be streaming on ITVX from that date onwards too, so you can watch at your own pace and schedule.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror last year, Lumley revealed that her stay in the Romanian region of Transylvania will see her make a stop at a guesthouse owned by none other than King Charles III.

"It is the most extraordinary old farmhouse with small cottages, which he rescued," said Lumley of the location. "Because he loves the wildness, everything is butterflies, bees and birds. You can book it! We had no idea, and booked it for a night.

"It was interesting as it was quite normal — nothing smart about it. It had old bits of furniture and home-cooked, humble food. It was really quite lovely."

In the same interview, Lumley reflected on her experiences filming travel documentaries all over the world, including a voyage down the river Nile, a journey on the Trans-Siberian Express, plus trips to the Caribbean, Japan and India.

She told the tabloid: "Some of the loos I have been to defy description. They are just holes in the ground, or long drops with a seat, on a mountaintop.

"I have seen cockroaches the size of terriers crawling across the floor, rain dripping through roofs and lights you cannot turn off. I have slept on a deck of a ship on a bit of cloth. You just have to get over it and do it!"

Joanna Lumley's Danube is coming soon to ITV1 and ITVX.

