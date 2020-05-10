Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Clarkson offered some advice to those think they could try for the million - don't bother unless you're smart enough.

He said: "Don’t waste my time! If you think you might be a bit stupid, just don’t bother making the phone call. Don’t waste my time, don’t waste the viewers time and don’t waste our time.

"There is one man in the current series, and that is the type of contestant we like. We’re looking for great contestants with great stories who we want to get behind and we want them to do well.

More like this

"Everybody likes to see somebody they like have good fortune. That is all we want. Likeable people who know lots of stuff!"

And of course, having a good memory filled with lots of facts helps too.

Discussing top qualities in a contestant, Clarkson added: "A photographic memory, that seems to be the most important thing. You have to be able to look at the dates of every King and Queen and be able to remember them. Rather than allow it to dribble out of the chin! That would be a very useful attribute to have."

But will anyone take the million jackpot home with them? Tune into the new series to see if any contestants match Clarkson's bill.

Advertisement

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire starts tonight on ITV at 9pm. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.