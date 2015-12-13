It's the most wonderful time of the year for Star Wars fans and James Corden knows it. That's why the Late Late Show host decided to regale us all with his very own Star Wars Christmas song.

Now, we all know Star Wars holiday themed TV offerings run the risk of being horrific (let's not mention that Christmas Special, eh?) but Corden's tune – which he performed on the show with Chris Hardwick last week – is actually rather good.