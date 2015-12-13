James Corden's Star Wars song is actually a Christmas cracker
Corden's intergalactic take on The Christmas Song is just the track you're looking for...
It's the most wonderful time of the year for Star Wars fans and James Corden knows it. That's why the Late Late Show host decided to regale us all with his very own Star Wars Christmas song.
Now, we all know Star Wars holiday themed TV offerings run the risk of being horrific (let's not mention that Christmas Special, eh?) but Corden's tune – which he performed on the show with Chris Hardwick last week – is actually rather good.
So, with just FOUR MORE SLEEPS to go, here's something to get you in the mood. Check out Chewbacca on the keys – he's no wookie when it comes to making great music.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAJ0jujAwYE
So we're offering this simple phrase, for fans from Endor to Naboo. Though it's been said many times, many ways –may The Force be with you!