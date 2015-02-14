I understand this, it’s the BBC so people have to be kind, but there are times when I yearn for a Simon Cowell to deliver the coup de grâce, which is kinder in the end to the people whose mums, and only their mums, think they sing beautifully. The truth delivered early on will save them an awful lot of heartache later. Sorry, but you don't have much of a voice, you're off-key, it's not going to happen for you. Now off you go and do whatever makes you happy. Sing in pubs, sing in your living room, sing in your heart.

Yet The Voice’s soft mattresses of vapid encouragement, its downy pillows of egregious support, make me feel a bit sick and wanting to eat tar. I know I’m going to sound like Captain Mainwaring here, but television is turning us into wet blankets.

It’s not just talent shows that foster this general dampness. I must turn here to my local news station BBC London News, the natural home for the capital’s crybabies, a television news magazine that insists on cosseting every mewling milksop who has a tale of mild inconvenience.

More like this

A couple of years ago BBC London News invited a traumatised young woman to tell the story of how, during a snowstorm, her Tube train was terminated and she’d had to walk home. This was in a London winter, something that requires little more than a bobble hat and a pair of trainers. She wasn’t negotiating the Siberian permafrost with a team of huskies.

More recently it gave air-time to a man who had been caught in the post-Christmas King's Cross station closure and the ensuing chaos. This was described as a "terrible experience" and the “victim” was allowed to whine at length about his trauma in a specially filmed report.

But what had really happened to him? He had missed a train. He wasn’t dead or injured, he had missed a train. People of Gaza, people of Homs, people of Donetsk, can you hear this? People in Britain suffer, too, you know.

We are so weedy and pathetic – when we should be looking at what’s happening elsewhere in the world (see above) before we write down every single one of our blessings. And then we should just shut up.

Advertisement

The Voice is on BBC One tonight (Saturday 7th February) at 7.15pm