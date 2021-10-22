I’m A Celebrity to return in November as first-look trailer reveals “gruelling” trials

Ant and Dec star in a new trailer for the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, ahead of its return in November.

The Geordie duo are seen on horseback in a desolate Welsh backdrop, sporting a pretty rugged look.

In true style, the jokes aren’t far away from this teaser trailer, with Ant riding a very small horse as Dec is atop a majestic steed.

Between them, they devise some gruelling challenges for this year’s I’m A Celebrity line-up, suggesting the unlucky celebs eat not one pig’s testicle, but two!

As they travel across the stunning setting, the announcer hints I’m A Celeb will be “more gruelling than ever…”.

You can view the trailer below:

Two mighty warriors return to stage the ultimate challenge of endurance.

For here there be dragons! 🐉 @antanddec #ImACeleb



I'm a Celebrity… returns this November on @itv and @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/OPWlPg8kYj — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) October 22, 2021

Ant and Dec return to Gwrych Castle in North Wales for the 2021 series after the immense popularity of last year’s outing.

And what’s more, we know when we can expect the new series on air, as ITV have confirmed we can watch all the action from the castle in November.

While we have our I’m A Celebrity location, and a new trailer, one thing we don’t know yet, are the names in the all-important line-up.

There have been plenty of rumours floating around, including Richard Madeley, Maura Higgins and Perri Kiely.

Whoever they are, they will no doubt have an experience of a life time when they prepare to face all manner of trials on I’m A Celeb 2021.

Count us 100 per cent excited.

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will start on ITV and ITV Hub in November.