The two episodes will feature "epic challenges, mind-blowing feats, big name celebrities and nail-biting suspense".

Willoughby and Mulhern were last on TV together co-hosting Dancing on Ice earlier this year, following Phillip Schofield's exit from ITV.

Based on the original format Wetten Dass?, You Bet! sees the studio audience given the chance to predict if each contestant can complete the extraordinary challenges they are faced.

More like this

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby.

If they guess correctly, points are added to the celebrities' score, based on the percentage of studio audience who voted the same way.

At the end of the show, the audience are given the chance to vote for their favourite challenger, who takes home £10,000. As well as this, the celebrity with the highest score wins the same amount for their chosen charity, while the celebrity with the lowest score takes on a final forfeit.

"I'm so excited to be part of this iconic game show with the fabulous Stephen Mulhern," said Willoughby.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the astonishing skills on show from the challengers and which of our celebrity panellists can come out on top."

Mulhern added: "I loved You Bet! as a kid, so I'm very excited to be hosting this with the wonderful Holly Willoughby. From the big and spectacular to the unique and unexpected, I can’t wait to see what extraordinary skills the challengers have up their sleeves."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV said: "You Bet! is part of a stellar entertainment line up for ITV and ITVX this autumn, and we are thrilled to have Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern at the helm.

"It's great to be able to bring back this legendary game show alongside the likes of returning entertainment favourites I'm A Celeb…, The Voice and The NTAs, plus brand new series Password, Romesh Ranganathan's Parents' Evening and Dress the Nation."

You Bet! returns to ITV this autumn.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.