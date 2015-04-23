Now CBBC Newsround presenter Ricky Boleto has paid a visit to the famous boys' family home to see how they've grown up and hear their feelings about their unexpected online fame.

Harry says the video makes them laugh and that they're not embarrassed, but Charlie does add, "I think it's a bit odd that loads of people watched it."

The brothers became internet sensations in 2007 after their dad Howard put the 56-second video online for the simple reason that the original file was too large to send via email to the boys' godparents in the USA.

Eight years later, so many people have clicked play that its success has secured the family thousands of pounds in sponsorship deals and the kids have even appeared in several adverts.

It may have hurt at the time, but Harry's now quite pleased Charlie bit his finger after all...

