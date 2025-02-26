In a statement published by his family, they confirmed Kelly "died peacefully" and would be "sorely missed".

"Henry will be sorely missed by his friends and family," it read (via BBC News). "Including his partner Karolyn Shindler, their son Alexander, Henry's daughter Siobhan and her mother Marjorie."

Born in Ireland, Kelly went on to become a successful journalist, and while at university he wrote for The Irish Times. After graduating, he became their Belfast-based Northern Editor.

Henry Kelly. Mick Hutson/Redferns

After leaving the newspaper, Kelly moved to London and soon embarked on a television career. In 1981, he secured a co-presenter slot on ITV's Game for a Laugh before going on to become the host of the Saturday edition of Good Morning Britain with Toni Arthur.

Over his career, Kelly presented the lunchtime TV quiz show Going for Gold for 10 seasons on BBC One, appeared as a quiz show host on sitcom dinnerladies and often appeared on Sky News reviewing the Sunday morning papers.

His work took him to the airwaves and in 1992, he was one of the launch presenters on Classic FM, and went on to work on LBC, BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Berkshire.

Paying tribute to Kelly, Classic FM wrote on X: "Thank you, Henry, for sharing your love of music with us all."