How to watch the Golden Globes 2021 in the UK

We’ve had to wait a little while longer than usual for awards season to kick off this year – with most of the major ceremonies having been postponed due to the pandemic – but that wait is almost over.

The Golden Globes, often seen as the most important Oscars precursor, take place this weekend, with the best of TV and film set to be honoured by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Many TV and film fans were disappointed by a number of surprise ommissions when the nominations were announced earlier in the month, with the lack of nods for Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You coming in for particular criticism, but with several big names in the running it promises to be an interesting night.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the Golden Globes in the UK.

When do the Golden Globes 2021 take place?

The 2021 Golden Globes takes place on Sunday 28th February 2021, with the ceremony getting underway at 1am UK time and lasting for around three hours.

How to watch the Golden Globes in the UK

Unfortunately, no TV channel in the UK will be broadcasting the awards – so it won’t be possible for fans this side of the Atlantic to watch the ceremony in full.

However, there will be frequent updates from the Golden Globes Twitter account – including all the winner announcements and various clips posted throughout the night.

In the US, the ceremony is airing on NBC.

Who is presenting the Golden Globes?

Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be returning to host the awards, with Fey presenting from New York and Poehler from LA. It is the fourth time the pair have hosted together, having previously presented for three years in a row between 2013 and 2015.

As ever, they’ll be joined by a slew of big names from film and TV, with Bryce Dallas Howard, Christopher Meloni, Rosie Perez and Christian Slater among the latest to be announced.

Others set to present awards include Margot Robbie, Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Kate Hudson, Kenan Thompson, Kevin Bacon, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, Kyra Sedgwick, Susan Kelechi Watson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo and Renée Zellweger.

Golden Globes 2021 nominations

Netflix did particularly well in the nominations for both film and TV, with Mank and The Crown respectively leading the way in their respective fields, in addition to nominations for the likes of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and even the much-maligned series Emily in Paris.

Other films to have scored multiple nominations include The Father, Palm Springs, Nomadland, and Promising Young Woman while TV series with more than one nod include Normal People, The Queen’s Gambit and The Undoing.

Check out the full list of Golden Globe 2021 nominations.

