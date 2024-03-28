His sudden death was announced yesterday (Wednesday 27th March), following a workplace accident.

The official Gogglebox social media account was quick to pay tribute to Gilbey, writing on X (formerly Twitter): "George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and stepdad Pete.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy."

Meanwhile, several stars of the popular reality series also shared tributes, with Stephen Webb writing: "Very sad, sending our love to Linda and family."

Simon Minty also posted: "So sorry to hear this. I really enjoyed watching George. Condolences to Linda and family," while Baasit Siddiqui replied to the official Gogglebox account by writing: "Such sad and shocking news. All our love thoughts and prayers to George’s family and friends during this really hard time for them all."

A number of celebrities who had been in the Celebrity Big Brother house with Gilbey also paid tribute, including Geordie Shore star Ricci Guarnaccio, who wrote on X: "Breaks my (heart) but @georgegilbey you are well and truly going to be missed my friend. Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever brother.

"From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you."

Meanwhile, former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan – who also appeared with Gilbey on Celebrity Big Brother – shared a photo of Gilbey on Instagram and added: "Just heard about another friend of mine dying today. My thoughts go out to his family. Another one gone way too soon. RIP George."

Gilbey's death comes just over two years after his step-father Pete died from bowel cancer at the age of 71.

Advertisement

At the time, Linda wrote: "He was my life. He was so proud of George when he was in Big Brother, too. Him and George really loved each other. George is really cut up."