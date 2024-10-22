Last month, the corporation issued an apology to Abbington, with complaints of verbal bullying and harassment upheld by the investigation, although claims of physical aggression and threatening behaviour were not.

Following the report, Abbington explained that she had "been accused of being a liar, a troublemaker and of being mad and unstable" by some people.

She added: "I've also received rape and murder threats and a bomb threat was sent to my place of work. My family and children have also been subjected to threats and intimidation."

Now, Pernice himself has addressed the situation in a new interview with Christine Lampard on Lorraine today (Tuesday 22nd October). In the interview, Pernice said that "it's been a year of difficulty" and he wants to "put the record straight".

He continued: "I'm relieved that the most serious allegations have been thrown out," admitting that he's also "a bit upset that we couldn't make it all the way to the final".

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing 2023. BBC/Guy Levy

On the allegations about his teaching style, Pernice said: "It's in the public domain that I'm a strict teacher... you know who Giovanni is and how he teaches.

"I agree with the BBC, it's good that Amanda came forward. I was actually pleased when the whole thing finished... I'm glad that at the end, we have a report that says what isn't there. Everybody should go and talk to someone if they have a problem. I think she did the right thing."

Showing Pernice the footage of Abbington appearing on Newsnight following the conclusion of the BBC review, Pernice said: "There is so much that is not true. I think the most important thing is to accept what the result is and move on with our lives."

Asked for his thoughts on the trolling Abbington has received in light of the allegations, Pernice said: "The trolling things and the messages were disgusting. I think nobody should do this even to their worst enemy.

"So all these messages that she received, talking about her daughter and son - threatening life or whatever - it shouldn't happen at all."

After the investigation concluded, Abbington issued a statement saying: "Despite this vile abuse, I've never regretted coming forward, and today's apology from the BBC is a vindication of my complaint.

"It's not just a vindication for me, it's a vindication for the other people who have contacted me since I made my complaint to express concerns about their own experiences on Strictly Come Dancing.

"I hope those who have felt unable to speak out now will be more confident that they will be listened to and believed. The BBC has invited me to meet with senior management and this is something I will now be considering. This apology means a great deal to me. So too does the fact that the BBC have acknowledged the steps that were put in place to support and protect me and past contestants were ‘not enough’."

As part of its duty of care measures released alongside the statement, the BBC also said: "The BBC and BBC Studios takes duty of care extremely seriously. We want Strictly to be a positive experience for everyone involved.

"That is why our welfare and support processes on Strictly are kept under constant review and updated each year."

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 continues every Saturday night on BBC One and iPlayer.

