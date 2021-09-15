David Tennant wins TRIC Award for his podcast – see full list of winners

The Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) award winners have been announced during a live event today (Wednesday 15th September), and David Tennant’s podcast is one of this year’s winners.

Advertisement

Tennant’s podcast, aptly titled David Tennant Does a Podcast With…, sees the Doctor Who and Good Omens star chat with famous faces in film, TV and comedy for the better part of an hour.

Previous guests have included his former Doctor Who co-star Billie Piper, Jodie Whittaker, Broadchurch actor Olivia Colman, Whoopi Goldberg and many, many more.

Other winners include Bridgerton (Best New Drama), Gogglebox (Best Entertainment) and Ant & Dec (TV Personality).

Here is the full list of TRIC Awards 2021 nominees and winners:

Radio Programme Sponsored by DTS

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp – WINNER

Kate Garraway

The Jason Manford Show

Food Programme Sponsored by Smeg

Gordon Gino & Freds American Road Trip – WINNER

Saturday Morning with James Martin

The Great British Bake Off

News Presenter Sponsored by DTG

Huw Edwards

Piers Morgan – WINNER

Susanna Reid

Podcast of the Year Sponsored by Intelligo

David Tennant Does a Podcast With… – WINNER

Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

Sh**ged Married Annoyed

Entertainment Sponsored by Sony Centres

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad

Gogglebox – WINNER

New Drama Sponsored by Euronics

Bridgerton – WINNER

Des

Gangs of London

Reality Sponsored by DealBuyer

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – WINNER

The Masked Singer

Strictly Come Dancing

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Sport Sponsored by Hisense

A League Of Their Own – WINNER

Match of the Day

A Question of Sport

Drama Sponsored by Buffalo Dragon

Call the Midwife

Killing Eve

The Crown – WINNER

Factual Sponsored by Power On

24 Hours in A&E

Ross Kemp Living with…

The Repair Shop – WINNER

Soap Actor Sponsored by Samsung

Danny Dyer

Jane Danson

Shelley King – WINNER

Comedy Sponsored by Yamaha

After Life

Sex Education

Would I Lie To You? – WINNER

Daytime Sponsored by Humax

Steph’s Packed Lunch

The Chase

This Morning – WINNER

TV Personality Sponsored by Sky

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec – WINNER

Bradley Walsh

Multi-Channel News Sponsored by Kantar

BBC Breakfast

Good Morning Britain – WINNER

Sky News

Radio Personality Sponsored by Roberts

Roman Kemp – WINNER

Tony Blackburn

Zoe Ball

Soap of the Year Sponsored by ScreenHits TV

Casualty

Coronation Street – WINNER

EastEnders

Emmerdale

TRIC Special Award Sponsored by Domestic & General



Kate Garraway

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.