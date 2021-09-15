David Tennant wins TRIC Award for his podcast – see full list of winners
Bridgerton, Ant & Dec and The Crown also won big at the TRIC Awards.
Published:
The Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) award winners have been announced during a live event today (Wednesday 15th September), and David Tennant’s podcast is one of this year’s winners.
Tennant’s podcast, aptly titled David Tennant Does a Podcast With…, sees the Doctor Who and Good Omens star chat with famous faces in film, TV and comedy for the better part of an hour.
Previous guests have included his former Doctor Who co-star Billie Piper, Jodie Whittaker, Broadchurch actor Olivia Colman, Whoopi Goldberg and many, many more.
Other winners include Bridgerton (Best New Drama), Gogglebox (Best Entertainment) and Ant & Dec (TV Personality).
Here is the full list of TRIC Awards 2021 nominees and winners:
Radio Programme Sponsored by DTS
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp – WINNER
Kate Garraway
The Jason Manford Show
Food Programme Sponsored by Smeg
Gordon Gino & Freds American Road Trip – WINNER
Saturday Morning with James Martin
The Great British Bake Off
News Presenter Sponsored by DTG
Huw Edwards
Piers Morgan – WINNER
Susanna Reid
Podcast of the Year Sponsored by Intelligo
David Tennant Does a Podcast With… – WINNER
Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
Sh**ged Married Annoyed
Entertainment Sponsored by Sony Centres
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad
Gogglebox – WINNER
New Drama Sponsored by Euronics
Bridgerton – WINNER
Des
Gangs of London
Reality Sponsored by DealBuyer
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – WINNER
The Masked Singer
Strictly Come Dancing
Sport Sponsored by Hisense
A League Of Their Own – WINNER
Match of the Day
A Question of Sport
Drama Sponsored by Buffalo Dragon
Call the Midwife
Killing Eve
The Crown – WINNER
Factual Sponsored by Power On
24 Hours in A&E
Ross Kemp Living with…
The Repair Shop – WINNER
Soap Actor Sponsored by Samsung
Danny Dyer
Jane Danson
Shelley King – WINNER
Comedy Sponsored by Yamaha
After Life
Sex Education
Would I Lie To You? – WINNER
Daytime Sponsored by Humax
Steph’s Packed Lunch
The Chase
This Morning – WINNER
TV Personality Sponsored by Sky
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec – WINNER
Bradley Walsh
Multi-Channel News Sponsored by Kantar
BBC Breakfast
Good Morning Britain – WINNER
Sky News
Radio Personality Sponsored by Roberts
Roman Kemp – WINNER
Tony Blackburn
Zoe Ball
Soap of the Year Sponsored by ScreenHits TV
Casualty
Coronation Street – WINNER
EastEnders
Emmerdale
TRIC Special Award Sponsored by Domestic & General
Kate Garraway
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.