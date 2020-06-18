Her music was of the era, but transcended it thanks to her depth of feeling and constant optimism and hope in dark times.

Here are some of Dame Vera's top hits...

1. Dame Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again

This is perhaps her most recognisable song. Dame Vera Lynn became a sign of hope thanks to her wartime tunes - and she continued to do a great job of rallying us all during the current pandemic. The poignant ballad was released in 1939 at the beginning of the war.

Dame Vera rereleased the song with Katherine Jenkins recently to raise money for the NHS.

2. Dame Vera Lynn's The White Cliffs of Dover

The White Cliffs of Dover may not be We'll Meet Again (which resonates strongly right now), but its sincere, hopeful lyrics, promising good will eventually come have stood the test of time.

3. Dame Vera Lynn's Auf Wiederseh'n Sweetheart

Dame Vera's English language version of this German song featured accompaniment by Soldiers and Airmen of HM Forces and rose up the US Charts to No. 1 and reached No. 10 in the UK charts in 1952.

One of the longest-running number-one songs by British artists on the Billboard pop charts, Auf Wiederseh'n Sweetheart, with its similar sentiment to We'll Meet Again, spent nine weeks at the top in America.

4. Dame Vera Lynn's Dancing with Tears in My Eyes

Dame Vera Lynn released his country hit in 1977, in which she sings of being away from her lover and how the "boy in my arms isn't you".

5. Dame Vera Lynn's Rose of England

Dame Vera's cover of the 1937 Ivor Novello song popularised the British anthem and continues to enthral listeners today.

