If you want to know how the photoshoot went down, you can go behind the scenes with a video documenting the entire thing, which sees the couple joking that they are "dressed as formal Power Rangers".

As their chat show The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show returns to BBC One for its second season, podcast hosts and presenters Chris and Rosie were photographed for the latest issue of Radio Times magazine .

Chris and Rosie were being photographed by Adam Lawrence, who along with his team used a parachute to bubble underneath them, while they were styled by Neil Cunningham who said the main theme for the shoot was "bright colours".

Speaking about what the magazine means to him, Chris said that it signals the festive season "when the Radio Times Christmas edition is in the house", and he can "plan all the Christmas films" he's going to watch. He also said that his mum gets it every week and would be "buzzing" that they were doing the photoshoot.

As well as the photoshoot, Chris and Rosie also did an interview with Radio Times magazine about their podcast Sh**ged Married Annoyed, their relationship and their chat show.

In the interview, Rosie admitted they were worried about translating their dynamic to television because "TV likes rehearsals and us being rehearsed just wouldn’t work".

However, she added: "Luckily, we did a live tour before the TV show, and we learnt how to keep the spontaneity."

The couple also talked about how they managed to keep their relationship strong whilst parenting and working together on so many projects.

Rosie said: "It takes a lot of work, we’re not going to go, 'It’s bliss, it’s great.' But I think it helps that we have both worked in the performance industry all our lives, so we know how to turn it on and be professional.

"Luckily we do get on very well and are happily married, not every single day, but we do have a very strong relationship. And we’re quite strict with work. The last year was a bit manic, and we could be talking about work at 6:30am while we’re doing the breakfast for the kids, so we’ve had to say stop…"

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show returns for season 2 on Friday 12th May at 10:40pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

