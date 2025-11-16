❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Sorry I Didn't Know's Chizzy Akudolu on hosting the new series and what it means to be released outside of Black History Month
Chizzy Akudolu may have been an integral part of Sorry I Didn't Know since its inception, but now steps into the hosting seat for the brand new sixth season.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Sunday, 16 November 2025 at 10:00 am
Authors
Morgan CormackDrama Writer
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad