Chizzy Akudolu may be best known for her onscreen acting in Holby City, but has taken on a new kind of leading role in the new season of ITV's Sorry I Didn't Know.

The panel show – which now stands as ITV’s longest running show from a Black-led production company – has featured Akudolu from its first season as one of the ever hilarious team captains. Now though, Akudolu steps into the hosting shoes of Jimmy Akingbola and is helming the series herself this time round.

Now in its sixth season, Sorry I Didn't Know was originally commissioned for ITV as part of its Black History Month slate in 2020. Five years on, the show has continued to go from strength to strength, not only providing plenty of laughs but also educating viewers on Black British and global history that they otherwise may not have known about.

Akudolu is joined by new team captain Richard Blackwood for season 6 as well as Eddie Kadi, also being joined by a plethora of guest panellists each week including the likes of Susan Wokoma, Angellica Bell, Shazia Mirza, JB Gill and plenty more.

But how has it felt going from a team captain to the show's host? As Akudolu explains below, it's been an honour to not only flex her hosting muscles, but to also be part of a show that's doing wonders for representation.

Chizzy Akudolu in Sorry I Didn't Know. ITV/TriForce Productions

You’ve obviously been team captain on Sorry I Didn’t Know since the show’s first series – how has it been seeing firsthand how the show has developed and continued to strike a chord with its viewers since 2020?

When we were commissioned back in 2020, I thought we might get two series at best, so to see the show reach series 6, whilst going from strength to strength has been beautiful and overwhelming. We always knew the show was great and it’s been wonderful to see audiences enjoying it.

You’re now helming the series as host this time round – how did the opportunity come about and did you feel any pressure taking up the role?

Fraser and Minnie (Executive Producers for production company, TriForce Productions) FaceTimed and asked me to host. I squealed, then stopped. I asked about Jimmy and they said he’d be filming Bel Air, so wasn’t available. I went back to squealing. What an honour! I’ve always wanted to host and now I had the chance. There was no way I was going to turn it down.

How does the role as host differ from being a team captain, if at all? Did you have more fun being the host?

Admittedly, I prefer being in the Host seat. I have all the answers! Plus, I get to steer the ship. It’s so much fun and boisterous. I have a lot of control.

The show was originally commissioned as part of ITV’s Black History Month slate and Jimmy has previously stated that the show “wasn’t made just for October” – what do you hope audiences continue to get from Sorry I Didn’t Know?

I’m so glad the show is now transmitted outside of Black History month. There is so much more to be showcased. So many more stories to tell. Our history is fascinating and I love that we get to share this with our audience.

In a TV landscape that seems like it isn’t prioritising diversity as much as it stated it would in 2020, how do you feel that Sorry I Didn’t Know continues to be a hit series for ITV and unashamedly prioritises Black British history?

I’m so grateful to the people at ITV who champion this show, such as Gemma John-Lewis and Kevin Lygo. As I said before, I thought we might get a series or two; that we might be seen as a fad. But the show speaks for itself. It pushes boundaries and it’s great to see it still thriving.

What does being part of Sorry I Didn’t Know mean to you?

To say that I am honoured is an understatement. The show is making history whilst talking about history.

What has been the historical fact, if any, that you’ve learnt that has stuck with you over the course of filming?

There’s so many but one of my absolute favourites has been John Blanke. He was a trumpeter in Henry VII’s court and then Henry VIII’s. He petitioned the King for a pay rise. You’d think Henry would say ‘Off with his head’, but he didn’t and John got his rise. There’s even a tapestry of him. How cool is that!

Tell me a bit about this year’s team captains and guests – what do Eddie Kadi and Richard Blackwood bring to the series this time round and are there any guests that you’d love to have back on the show in a heartbeat?

Every guest is welcome back. They’re all phenomenal and really lean into the show. Shazia Mirza has been on every season. She’s pretty much family now. It’s fab watching Eddie and Richard banter back and forth. I thought I was competitive… then Richard came along.

Chizzy Akudolu in Sorry I Didn't Know. ITV

What has been some of the positive feedback that’s most stuck out to you since doing the show?

There was a beautiful message we received from a teacher who said she would like to show the program to her students. That touched me. We get a lot of fabulous feedback. The show resonates with a wide variety of people.

You’ve starred in various notable shows over the years, what is a past role of yours that sticks out the most to you and why?

Holby City. My favourite job so far. I miss it dearly. We were a beautiful family. Loved playing a Doctor. I felt so intelligent.

Outside of hosting this series of Sorry I Didn’t Know, what’s next on the cards for you?

I have a show called Tommy and Tuppence coming up where I play a Detective. There’s also two other shows I’ve just filmed but they haven’t been announced so I can’t mention them just yet. I also have a film script and two sitcoms which I’ve written and am trying to get commissioned.

You’ve been in the industry for a long time – what are your feelings around the state of diversity and representation as it stands in the industry right now?

2020 saw a boom in actors of colour on screen. It was long overdue. It does feel like the momentum has slowed down. It’s a shame because it really felt we were making headway, in front of and behind the camera.

Chizzy Akudolu as Mo Effanga in Holby City.

What are your hopes for the industry in terms of who we’re seeing on our screens, what roles you hope to be a part of and what kinds of stories we see told?

I love shows like Bridgerton with their colour-blind casting. More of that please. More actors of colour in period dramas – we’ve been here for centuries. Strap me into a corset and give me a bonnet! A dream of mine is to be part of the Marvel universe. Colour doesn’t matter when you’re a superhero.

What are your hopes for Sorry I Didn’t Know? Would you like to continue hosting the show or perhaps hosting other shows in general?

I’m hopeful that Jimmy will continue to be busy so I can step back into the hosting seat again! I have a penchant for it and would love to do more. I host events regularly and actually shot a pilot for a game show. Fingers crossed it’s commissioned.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve received in your career to date and who was it from?

Be on time. Learn your lines. Be nice. It was from a Director on Holby. It’s quite simple when you think about it.

And finally, in your own words, why are representation and diversity within TV so important?

Imagine the joy on the face of young, child seeing someone like themselves onscreen. Or someone with a disability being represented. It’ll let them know that anything is possible. That they matter too.

Sorry I Didn't Know season 6 premieres on ITV1 and ITVX at 10:35pm.

