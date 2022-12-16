Taking place on ITV1 on Sunday 18th December, the special will see 10 magicians from past BGT seasons compete for a chance to win a £50,000 jackpot.

Some of our favourite magicians from over the years on Britain's Got Talent will return to the stage this Christmas for Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician.

Stephen Mulhern will present the one-off show, as regular judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams return to the judging panel.

Penn Jillete - who is half of magic duo Penn & Teller - will fill in for Simon Cowell who has other filming commitments in the USA.

So, what time does Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician start?

Read on for everything you need to know.

Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician airs on ITV1 on Sunday 18th December at 8pm.

Episodes will also be available to stream on ITVX.

Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician line-up

The Clairvoyants. ITV

The line-up has been revealed for the The Ultimate Magician.

You can see a full list of magicians below:

The Witch

The Clairvoyants

Marc Spelmann

Mandy Muden

Magical Bones

Kevin James

Eric Chein

Colin Cloud

Richard Jones

Tony

Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician judges and hosts

The one-off special will be hosted by Stephen Mulhern. Usual hosts Ant and Dec were forced to sit this one out due to illness at the time of filming.

Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will be back on the judging panel, while American magician Penn Jillete will fill in for Simon Cowell, who is currently in the USA.

What to expect from Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician

Britain's Got Talent viewers are in for a treat this festive season.

Amelia Brown, managing director of producers Thames, said: “We’ve scoured a huge selection of incredibly talented magicians across many Got Talent shows around the world, to bring audiences the very best performers on one stage.

“Viewers can expect a spellbinding display of talent with magic that needs to be seen to be believed. It’s also a great pleasure to welcome one of the world’s best magician, Penn Jillette to the judging panel. Having worked in the industry for nearly half a century, he really is the best in class, when it comes to dazzling an audience with incredible magic.”

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, added: “Some of the Got Talent franchise’s most jaw dropping acts hail from the world of magic, so we’re looking forward to bringing viewers this very magical special, in every sense, which promises to showcase the scale and breadth of talent on the show from across the years.”

Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician is on ITV1 on Sunday 18th December at 8pm.

