She then segued into a performance of her raunchy song Bed Chem, quickly changing into a red negligee and suspenders as she performed on a giant pink heart-shaped bed.

It’s now been confirmed by Ofcom that 825 complaints were officially filed as a result of the performance, with some deeming it 'inappropriate' for its sexual connotations.

Sabrina Carpenter. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Carpenter turned heads with a lustful routine during Bed Chem, with the songs lyrics talking about a sexual fantasy with someone she runs into, thinking they would have good chemistry in the bedroom.

It ended with Carpenter running her hand down the chest of a male dancer before disappearing off screen to kneel in front of him, with the man winking at the audience as she did so.

The routine aired on ITV before the 9pm 'watershed', a time deemed appropriate to move into programming more suitable for adults, allowing swearing and sexual content.

Carpenter later wrote on Instagram, joking: "I now know what watershed is!!!!"

Charli XCX. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

On top of Carpenter’s performance, Charli XCX, the biggest winner of the evening after walking home with five awards including Best Album for her record Brat, came under fire for an 'inappropriate' outfit made of sheer black material that exposed her body underneath.

Charli later spoke out about the criticism, and wrote online: "I heard that ITV were complaining about my nipples. I feel like we’re in the era of 'free the nipple' though, right?"

An Ofcom spokesperson said: "We are assessing the complaints against our rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."

