Bradley Walsh brings Blankety Blank back to BBC One’s Saturday nights

The BBC has confirmed the return of Blankety Blank following its successful Christmas 2020 special.

With Bradley Walsh at the helm again, the game show will bring more glitz and giggles to Saturday nights on BBC One as a host of celebrities aim to fill in the blanks to help win prizes for the contestants.

The festive special was the most-watched entertainment programme across all channels on Christmas Day 2020, with 6.3 million viewers tuning in to watch the celebrity panel of Jimmy Carr, Emilia Fox, Anita Rani, Danny Jones, Sue Perkins and Amir Khan play along.

The new series promises to feature a fresh batch of celebs (more on that in due course), the famous theme tune and, of course, the iconic Blankety Blank cheque book and pen.

Speaking about the news that Blankety Blank will be returning for 10 35-minute episodes, host Walsh said: “I struggle to remember the last time I laughed as much as when I was filming Blankety Blank – so when they asked if I’d be up for doing a series, I jumped at the chance.

“I’m just so pleased I get to be a part of it. I stand on the shoulders of giants like Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan but I’m hoping to put my own stamp on the fantastically nostalgic show.”

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment at the BBC said: “Blankety Blank has it all: ridiculous questions, unpredictable celebrities, bizarre prizes and, in Bradley a very funny and much loved host. I can’t wait for everyone to watch and start filling in those blanks!”

Amelia Brown, Managing Director of Thames said: “To be able to team this legendary format with the legend that is Bradley Walsh in a series, is so exciting and a match made in heaven. We can’t wait to get into studio with Bradley and a host of brilliant panellists.”

We don’t yet have an air date for the new series of Blankety Blank, but rest assured we will update you as soon as we know more.

