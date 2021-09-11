Beat the Chasers’ Darragh Ennis opens up on Paul Sinha’s series 3 return

The fourth series of Beat the Chasers brings with it new levels of jeopardy with the introduction of the quiz show’s Super Offer, which gives contestants the opportunity to win hundreds of thousands of pounds – if they can beat all six Chasers.

That’s right, there are six Chasers this time around, with Paul Sinha rejoining his fellow quiz brains following an absence last series.

The Sinnerman, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, was unable to film the previous series due to illness, but now he’s back and ready to face a fresh batch of contestants hoping to take home big prize money.

Paul's fellow Chasers are all pleased to have him on the team, especially with the Super Offers looming.

Paul’s fellow Chasers are all pleased to have him on the team, especially with the Super Offers looming.

Speaking of his return, when asked what it was like to have all six of them on board, relative newcomer Darragh Ennis replied: “So much fun.

“This time we had an audience, which was great, but most importantly we had Paul, who is such a strong addition to our team,” the quizzer, who made his debut on The Chase last year, added.

Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan was also pleased to be tackling the contestants with her five colleagues by her side.

“It’s great to be all together with my five colleagues. We all have slightly different skill sets and specialities so it’s reassuring to know that we have most bases covered between us,” she said.

Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace added: “It was fun playing with my fellow Chasers, I thought we worked well as a team.”

Beat the Chasers starts tonight at 8.30pm on ITV.