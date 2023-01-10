According to The Sun , the series – which aired for four episodes on BBC Two last year – will not return for a further run this year after the broadcaster decided not to bring it back.

The BBC has reportedly cancelled the talent show Rock Till We Drop just one season after it launched.

The show was fronted by Martin Kemp and Lady Leshurr and saw them attempt to unearth a group of musicians over the age of 64, with the aim of putting together a band that would perform at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Kemp and Leshurr each spent two months putting together their own groups, with the former's seven-piece band – which included a 72-year-old lead singer – winning the competition. The eldest musician on the series was a drummer aged 95.

At the time, Kemp commented: "The main challenge getting the bands ready to play the IOW was turning them from solo musicians that mostly played in their living rooms to a band and getting them to understand that being in a band wasn’t just about playing music together, but living and working together and how give and take plays a big part of making a band work."

The aforementioned report in The Sun quotes the BBC as confirming that "there are no current plans for Rock Till We Drop to return", and it's worth noting that it also mentions the broadcaster claims the series was only ever envisioned as a one-off.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for comment on the report.

Rock Till We Drop is currently available on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

