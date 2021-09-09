Ant and Dec win best presenter at NTAs for the 20th year running

Ant and Dec remain the reigning champions of the National Television Awards after winning the award for best presenter for the 20th year running.

Advertisement

The pair were honoured at tonight’s NTAs ceremony at the O2 in London, appearing gobsmacked to have taken home the gong for a record 20th time.

First Dates favourite Fred Sirieix and his daughter, Olympic diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, announced nominees, which included Alison Hammond, Holly Willoughby, Bradley Walsh and Piers Morgan, before revealing Ant and Dec as the winners (again).

“Thank you very, very much indeed,” Ant said in his acceptance speech, before reminiscing about the first time they won the award 20 years ago.

“This one means the most,” he added. “You’ve got no idea how special this is.”

“It’s pretty overwhelming, to be honest with you,” Dec chipped in. “We are so honoured and humbled and grateful.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“Please keep watching the shows because we love making them,” Ant concluded.

In the time since the last NTAs – held in January 2020, Ant and Dec have hosted another successful series of ITV’s hit reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

With the series relocating to Wales last year due to the impact of the pandemic, they managed to deliver the same entertainment value fans have become accustomed to from both the pair themselves and I’m A Celeb.

The opening episode also drew 14.3 million viewers, making it the most successful start the series had ever seen.

Ant and Dec also took home another NTA tonight – the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award – for I’m A Celebrity.

Advertisement

The NTAs 2020 are available to catch up on ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.