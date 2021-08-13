Adam Henson says he’d be happy to appear on Clarkson’s Farm but is ‘not sure Jeremy needs his help’

Countryfile’s Adam Henson has said he “wouldn’t be averse” to appearing on the next series of Clarkson’s Farm.

The Amazon Prime Video series, which sees The Grand Tour’s Jeremy Clarkson tend to his farm in Oxfordshire, was recently renewed for a second season – and Henson hasn’t ruled out making a cameo in the future.

“The farm is only 45 minutes from here, just the other side of Chipping Norton, so it’s not far from where I live,” Henson told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview.

“And Jeremy Clarkson does a very good job; he makes it very funny, very accessible for a certain type of audience and the character he’s got on it are great.

“It highlights farming in a way that shows how challenging it is with the weather and the whole logistics behind it, the legislation and planning and all those things, so I think he does a really good job.

“I’m not sure he needs my help to be honest. I’m not sure if I would get the call up,” the Our Family Farm Rescue host laughed. “But I’m very happy to go along and talk to him about it.”

“The way that we present on the Channel 5 show and on BBC Countryfile is very different to the way he works with Amazon. I wouldn’t be averse to it, but I can’t imagine it would happen.”

Henson, whose show Our Family Farm Rescue recently finished its first series on Channel 5, will be making an appearance at the 5 On the Farm Festival in Yorkshire, which takes place over the August bank holiday.

“It’s going to be a fantastic event over the bank holiday weekend,” Henson said. “There’s lots of beautiful food and drink sourced from around Yorkshire and it’s a dog friendly event, so people can bring their dogs along too.”

5 on the Farm Festival begins on Friday 27th August and ends on Sunday 29th August. You can buy your tickets at the 5 on the Farm website.