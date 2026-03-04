Where was Young Sherlock filmed?

As with Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes films, his new Prime Video series, Young Sherlock, sees the title character go on an adventure which takes him not only around the UK, but abroad as well.

The series starts with a young Holmes, played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin, getting work at Oxford University, courtesy of his brother Mycroft, played by Max Irons.

There, he meets and befriends Dónal Finn's James Moriarty and the two become keen allies - for now.

The series features an incredible mix of locations, as well as some stunning production design, recreating the pre-Victorian era. But just where is it all set and where was it filmed?

Read on for everything you need to know about the locations used for Young Sherlock.

Where is Young Sherlock set?

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes, Colin Firth as Sir Bucephalus Hodge and Max Irons as Mycroft Holmes in Young Sherlock. Daniel Smith/Prime

Young Sherlock's eight episodes tell a story that takes places across three countries - England, France and Turkey.

The series starts in Oxford, with many scenes set around Oxford University. Sherlock and Moriarty later visit the Holmes family residence in the countryside, Appleton Manor, before their adventures take them to Paris and then Constantinople.

Dónal Finn, who plays Moriarty, say that one of his favourite days on set was "the scene where myself and Hero [Fiennes Tiffin] were shooting in Oxford University, at this amazing location".

He continued: "It was August, the sun was beating down on us, the weather was gorgeous, it was one of our first days on set, and Hero and I were dressed up as policemen talking to Detective Fitget.

"There is this amazing dialogue from Guy [Ritchie, executive producer and director] and Matthew [Parkhill, showrunner] where you see these two boys trying really hard to push the other one into a combative but playful and craic-led space.

"I was so inspired by the way Natascha [McElhone], Joe [Fiennes], Max [Irons] and Zine [Tseng] worked with us as well. There was something so brilliant about those days shooting in Appleton Manor where we start to understand the early influences of Sherlock and why he is the way he is now."

Where was Young Sherlock filmed?

Zine Tseng as Princess Gulun Shou'an in Young Sherlock. Daniel Smith/Prime

Young Sherlock was filmed in a mixture of locations, including stunning sites in South Wales, such as the Brecon Beacons and Merthyr Mawr Country Estate and its village, near Cardiff, with the latter doubling as Sherlock's family home, Appleton Manor.

Filming also took place in the South West of England and in Oxford, with one specific location in Oxford being Merten Street. Outside of the UK, scenes were also shot in the south of Spain, which doubled for both Paris and Constantinople.

Deon Du Preez, supervising locations manager said of working on the series: "Bringing the streets of Victorian London to life in South Wales, South West of England and Oxford, and helping create the world of such a legendary character alongside an amazing crew has been an incredible privilege."

He explained: "When I was first contacted by producer Ed Rastelli-Lewis, he asked whether I thought South Wales, the South West of England, together with Oxford could offer enough variety of epic locations for the show while remaining budget-friendly."

"Fortunately, the region has a strong selection of film-friendly Victorian and period locations, including historic streets, civic buildings, heritage sites and country estates (many privately owned) which gave us a diverse and visually rich backdrop for recreating the Victorian era," Du Preez continued.

"The challenge was the scale of the production," he added, before revealing that the location which needed the most substantial transformation to make it fit within the era was Merten Street in Oxford.

"For nearly three city blocks in central Oxford, the street had to be closed, dressed with market stalls alongside its entire length and stripped of any modern elements," he said. "This required extensive coordination and cooperation with three different colleges, their students and a couple of local hotels to allow for prep, filming and striking the sets over almost three days."

He also said that Merthyr Mawr Country Estate stood out amongst the locations, with the Country Estate’s fields and river doubling as the sprawling grounds of Sherlock’s family home, Appleton Manor.

"Located roughly 25 miles west of Cardiff, Merthyr Mawr is a large privately owned estate known for its 19th Century manor house and picturesque historic village," he explained. "We filmed various scenes throughout the village and within the estate’s extensive woodland areas.

Meanwhile, on shooting abroad, Tom Burton, production designer, said: "Initially, I was researching different countries that we might possibly shoot in - it was always going to be more of a location-based show rather than a studio build. We looked at France, Hungary, Turkey, Morocco and Spain, along with what we were shooting in the UK.

"Oxford was a big character in the initial episodes and we knew there was nothing that could double for Oxford... Our best option for later episodes was the south of Spain that we could double as Constantinople (the Moorish architecture is a good standing for the Ottoman architecture of Istanbul), Turkish landscapes and Paris. You are guided by the scripts and episode outlines, but always on the lookout for great locations that give scale and texture that can be written in."

He also spoke about matching the locations in Oxford to the studio sets in which the production filmed, revealing: "We built the Porters lodge into the Quad of Magdalen College. On stage, we built the corridors and professors rooms along with Moriarty, Shou’an and Sherlock’s rooms.

"We matched a section of The Bodleian Library on the stage with elements that we needed to have for the action and story, as obviously you can’t climb on their bookcases; make holes in their walls or create secret passageways. So getting the joins between location and sets was the main challenge.

"The Chinese Village, script-wise, was interesting, but challenging. We did not have the budget to build a whole village for those flashback scenes. Once we realised the landscape of Brecon Beacons could be the landscape scale we needed, we built a Yurt Chinese Village which looked great. Fighting the Welsh winter was a challenge for that build!"

