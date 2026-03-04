❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Where was Young Sherlock filmed?
The Prime Video series sees a young Sherlock Holmes uncovering a globe-trotting conspiracy.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 4 March 2026 at 9:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad