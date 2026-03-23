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Yellowjackets season 4 release date speculation: When could it return?
After a record-breaking third season, Yellowjackets is set to return for one final, unmissable chapter – but when will the survivors' story continue?
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Published: Monday, 23 March 2026 at 11:51 am
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