Release date status: Unconfirmed, expected in 2026

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Channel / Streaming service: Paramount+ with Showtime

Last updated: 23 March 2026

Yellowjackets season 3 wrapped up on 11 April 2025, leaving viewers reeling from its highest body count yet and a series of game-changing revelations. The finale not only brought some long-running mysteries to a head but also set the stage for the survivors’ next steps, both in the wilderness and the present day.

With confirmation that season 4 will be the show’s last, anticipation is at fever pitch to see how the creators will bring this twisted, genre-bending saga to a close. Production is set to begin in 2026, and all signs point to a late 2026 premiere for the highly anticipated final season.

Below, we break down all the key details and speculation about Yellowjackets season 4, including who might return, what could happen next, and when you can expect to watch it.

Showtime confirmed in October 2025 that Yellowjackets season 4 will be the final season, with production due to start sometime in 2026.

Reports suggest episodes are likely to air towards the end of the year, with a late autumn or early winter 2026 launch currently expected. This schedule is in line with previous seasons, which have typically followed a year-and-a-half gap between instalments.

While an exact date has not been announced, fans should prepare for a return to the wilderness in late 2026.

Is there a trailer for Yellowjackets season 4?

A trailer for the upcoming season has not yet been released. This page will be updated once one becomes available.

Melanie Lynskey stars in Yellowjackets. Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Who could be in the Yellowjackets season 4 cast?

Despite the bloodshed of season 3, most of the core cast are expected to return. Confirmed names include:

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna

Sophie Nélisse as teen Shauna

Sophie Thatcher as teen Natalie

Tawny Cypress as Taissa

Jasmin Savoy Brown as teen Taissa

Christina Ricci as Misty

Samantha Hanratty as teen Misty

Courtney Eaton as teen Lottie

Liv Hewson as teen Van

Jenna Burgess as teen Melissa

Kevin Alves as Travis

Nia Sondaya as teen Akilah (now a series regular)

Warren Kole as Jeff

Sarah Desjardins as Callie

New cast members are also joining for the final season. Molly Ringwald will recur as Van’s mother, Vicky, a recently recovered alcoholic trying to make amends. Comedy legend June Squibb has also been cast in an as-yet-undisclosed role.

Other returning faces, including Ashley Sutton as Hannah, are expected following their cliffhangers in the season 3 finale.

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What could happen in Yellowjackets season 4?

Season 3’s finale saw Natalie make contact with civilisation, hinting that the long-awaited rescue of the girls is finally within reach.

However, co-creator Bart Nickerson has confirmed that the rescue will not take place in the season 4 premiere, suggesting there is still more story to tell in the wilderness before the survivors return to the real world.

Showrunner Ashley Lyle has emphasised that the final season will explore the girls’ difficult readjustment to normal life after their ordeal, delving into how trauma, guilt and transformation will affect them as they re-enter society.

With season 4 set to bridge the gap between the two timelines, expect the show to dig deeper into the psychological fallout for each character, as well as answer lingering questions about the group’s darkest secrets.

Where can I watch Yellowjackets season 4?

Streaming: Paramount+ with Showtime (after it is released)

Catch-up: Previous seasons are available on Paramount+

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