"My teens were so visceral, and I remember forensically every moment of that period of my life, and I particularly remember feeling a keen sense of injustice at the world," Martin said of their motivations to write the series (via The Wrap).

"I wanted to explore how young people know who they are and they have a strong moral compass, and then we all, as we get older, have to suppress our critical thinking to participate in the world. So I wanted to make a thriller out of that and explore the troubled teen industry. I had a best friend who got sent there."

In an interview with Dazed, Martin recalled their friend being "sent from Canada to an American 'troubled teen' institute" and coming back with "crazy stories about unregulated practices and therapy".

"I've been researching it for 20 years," they added. "The germ for that industry was cults in the 1970s, like Synanon, that were doing behavioural modification. It's bizarre! It writes itself!"

Chatting to Gayety, Collette described it as "definitely not one note", adding: "It's really balanced in terms of hilarity and shocking behaviour that’s disturbing."

As well as a compelling plot and top tier performances, Wayward also boasts a killer soundtrack, featuring a wealth of much-loved classics, plus some tunes you might not be familiar with.

Lead Belly's In the Pines, which was covered by Nirvana during their 1993 MTV Unplugged performance, and has become the anthem, so to speak, of Tall Pines Academy, also features prominently throughout the series in various renditions and remixes – sung in one scene by Collette.

For a full rundown of the show's tracklist, read on.

Wayward soundtrack

Episode 1

Mae Martin as Alex Dempsey. Michael Gibson /Netflix

Time - Pink Floyd

Say It Ain't So - Weezer

Get Free - The Vines

Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd

(Don't Fear) The Reaper - Blue Öyster Cult

Episode 2

Dear Prudence - The Leslie West Band

Is Anybody Home? - Our Lady Peace

North Dakota - Thrush Hermit

Hurdy Gurdy Man - Donovan

Riot - Hugh Masekela

Perfect Day - Al Green

Episode 3

Just Dropped in (To See What Condition My Condition Was In) - Kenny Rogers and the First Edition

Tiger the Lion - The Tragically Hip

Episode 4

Sydney Topliffe as Abbie. Netflix

Bad 'N' Ruin - Faces

Origin: Orphan - The Hidden Cameras

Episode 5

No Surprises - Radiohead

Fragile Bird - Jim Wold

Highway Star - Deep Purple

Happiness/The Gondola Man - Elliott Smith

I Only Have Eyes For You - The Flamingos

Graduate - Third Eye Blind

Episode 6

What You Do to Me - Teenage Fanclub

Butterfly - Crazy Town

Zorba's Dance - Mikis Theodorakis

Someone Who's Cool - Odds

I'm In The Mood For Love - Julie London

Life's A Gas - T-Rex

Episode 7

The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down - The Band

Episode 8

Help I'm Alive - Metric

Wayward is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

