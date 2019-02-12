The programme saw the celebrities tag along with other volunteers on shift, responding to 999 calls and putting themselves in real and stressful situations.

In the first instalment of the four-part show, campaigner Katie Piper found herself in particularly harrowing circumstances when her team responded to a domestic dispute, having to confront a man who had been accused of being abusive to his partner.

The 35-year-old TV presenter – who was the victim of an acid attack in 2008, ordered by her ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch who is serving a life sentence – won praise from viewers for how she handled the situation, with many tweeting how inspirational they found her actions.

Elsewhere on the show, Penny Lancaster stunned viewers when she charged after a suspect who threatened to “stab her with a dirty f***ing needle.”

More like this

Appearing emotional after the confrontation, the 47-year-old said, “I didn’t like that. I was absolutely terrified.”

Piper and Lancaster were also joined by Gogglebox’s Sandi Bogle, comedian Marcus Brigstocke and Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing.

Advertisement

Famous and Fighting Crime continues Monday at 9pm on Channel 4