In Young Sheldon, she played the teacher Victoria MacElroy, while she was Alma Hodge, the ex-wife of Kyle MacLachlan’s Orson Hodge, in Desperate Housewives.

Mahaffey's death was confirmed by her husband, actor Joseph Kell, who said she passed yesterday (Friday 30th May) in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer.

Kell said: "I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed."

Mahaffey was born in Indonesia, where she was raised until the age of 11 before going on to graduate from high school in Austin, Texas, and from the University of Texas.

The American actress, whose career began on stage in New York, was also cast in films such as Seabiscuit and Sully.

In 2020, she was nominated for a Spirit Award for her performance as widow Madame Reynard in the 2020 comedy-drama French Exit, which also starred Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges.

Alongside Young Sheldon and Desperate Housewives, Mahaffey's impressive list of TV credits also includes the likes of Seinfeld, E.R., The West Wing, Grey's Anatomy, Cheers, Frasier, and Glee.

More recently, she has starred in Montana-based crime drama Big Sky, alongside Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in Dead To Me, and in Apple TV series Echo 3.