Exclusive – Unforgotten episode 2 clip sees things get personal for Cassie and Sunny

ITV crime drama Unforgotten has returned, with DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DS Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) back in the game.

The first episode of the latest series saw Cassie’s request for early retirement be denied, forcing her back into the fold as her father’s dementia continues to take hold. The stony detective is determined not to get too involved in what could be her last cold case, but that resolution already seems to be crumbling by the upcoming second episode.

Take a peek below:

The first episode introduced us to the victim, Millwall fan Matthew Walsh, and the deceased owner of the freezer in which he was found, Robert Fogerty.

In the second episode, the detective duo track down the retired officer who wrote up the drink driving report involving newly qualified copper Fogerty three decades ago. They also discover the four Unforgotten suspects we were introduced to last week were coppers too, so things have got personal indeed for the pair.

Despite a backpack-sporting Sunny‘s attempts to slow Cassie down, she’s determined to speak to Andrews to find out who the passengers are and whether they are still serving.

Creator Chris Lang has teased the new season will examine “society’s relationship with the police”, stating it would “show the best of the police and the worst, and at a time of unprecedented cutbacks, it will ask a number of difficult questions about the police force as an institution”.

Unfogotten season 4 continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV. For something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide or check out our Drama hub for all the latest news.