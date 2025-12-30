Happy New Year! Welcome to an issue that starts 2026 exactly as we mean to go on, packed with five terrific dramas guaranteed to banish any post-festive gloom.

Sitting at the top of the bill is the return of The Night Manager. Tom Hiddleston is back as Jonathan Pine, in a new chapter inspired by the characters created by John le Carré.

Stylish, sharp and deliciously tense, it reunites Hiddleston with Olivia Colman and a formidable supporting cast, while promising all the danger, betrayal and intrigue that made the original such a phenomenon.

Best of all, Tom has written exclusively for us about stepping back into Pine's world.

We also talk to Jing Lusi and Martin Compston, who return in ITV's gripping drama Red Eye, while fans of twisty thrillers will want to dive into Run Away, the latest Harlan Coben adaptation starring James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones and Minnie Driver.

And do take a look at the Radio Times app, which this week is being guest-edited by Harlan Coben himself. Here's to a new year of great TV. Happy viewing!

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Drugs, kids and jeopardy – James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones and Minnie Driver star in the new Harlan Coben adaptation.

Forget all the clichés, Waiting for the Out is a prison drama like no other.

A Thousand Blows star Erin Doherty discusses playing the leader of a crime gang – and a princess.

