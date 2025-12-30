❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Tom Hiddleston stars in this week's issue spotlighting 5 great dramas for 2026
Tom Hiddleston reveals why this is the perfect time for John le Carré's spy to return for "a new dance with danger and death".
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 30 December 2025 at 12:01 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad