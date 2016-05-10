But yesterday, a new 'command' input appeared on the site: fivenine.

It refers to the date (9th May, or 5/9 in US date format). Type in 'fivenine', press enter, and see how Mr Robot just raised its marketing game.

Yes, that is President Barack Obama talking about an "attack" that will "affect our economy in ways that are extraordinarily significant". You can go to the video directly using this link.

Who instigated the attack? "We can confirm that Tyrell Wellick and fsociety engaged in this attack," says Obama in the video.

But how did they get Obama to deliver a fake news conference about a Mr Robot hacking? Well, for a start, we're almost certain it's a voice impersonator delivering the lines, and not Obama himself.

However, that still leaves the question of how they managed to sync his lips to the audio so neatly. The best explanation we've found so far is a face replacement tool such as the one suggested by Reddit user PositroniceTomato. The video below shows one example of how it could work.

Just when you thought telling the difference between real and fake news wasn't hard enough... Perhaps a massive criminal cyber attack is the least of our worries?

Mr Robot will return to the US on 13 July, and will be available to watch in the UK on Amazon Prime.