What time is The White Lotus season 3 released?
When can you watch the chaos of the new season unfold?
The third season of HBO's acclaimed show The White Lotus is fast approaching and, after exploring wealth, power and social dynamics in the first two seasons, the show looks set to turn its satirical gaze on wellness and spirituality this time around, transporting audiences to a wellness resort in Thailand.
As with the previous two instalments, this season’s cohort is almost entirely new, with fan favourite Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) being the only confirmed returning character.
Newcomers to the cast include the Ratliff family (consisting of Jason Isaacs and Patrick Schwarzenegger), a trio of longtime friends (played by Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan and Leslie Bibb) and an age-gap couple (comprised of Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood).
A recent trailer for the upcoming season gave fans a glimpse of them in action, as well as hinting at the new season's exploration of westerners' obsession with eastern spirituality.
"Everyone runs from pain towards pleasure," a Buddhist monk says in the footage, before adding: "But they get there only to find more pain."
With HBO only available in the US, fans in the UK are likely wondering how they can watch this season's chaos and what time the episodes are going to be released. Read on for everything you need to know.
The White Lotus season 3 episode 1 will be released on HBO streaming service Max on 16th February at 9pm ET/6pm PT in the US.
Of course, that time will vary depending where you are in the world.
In the UK, you’ll be able to watch the first episode on Sky and its streaming service NOW, but you’ll have to do an all-nighter if you want to watch the episodes upon release - episode 1 arrives at 2am GMT on 17th February.
After that, each episode will release at 2am every Monday.
How many episodes are in The White Lotus season 3?
Season 3 will consist of eight episodes in total.
The titles of the first three episodes have been confirmed and are Same Spirits, New Forms, Special Treatments and The Meaning of Dreams.
The White Lotus season 3 premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 17th February 2025. Seasons 1 and 2 are available now. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.
