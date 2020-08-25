New trailer for Sky’s The Third Day sees Jude Law and Naomie Harris struggle with island life

Sky has released a new trailer for its intriguing upcmoing show The Third Day, a drama based on an alluring and mysterious British island with Jude Law and Naomie Harris in starring roles.

Advertisement

The trailer shows Harris and Law’s characters separately experience life on the island, with both actors providing voiceovers.

It includes some arresting images such as a glimpse at some odd-looking locals, the firing of a gun and a large fire as both Law and Harris’s characters seem to be struggling to adapt to the island’s ways.

The six-part psychological thriller will launch on Sky and NOW TV on Tuesday 15th September, with Sky promising that the drama will “take viewers into its captivating and distortive world where all is not as it seems”.

Created by Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett, the series is told in an innovative way – with three standalone but interconnected stories, including a live broadcast of an “epic theatrical event”.

The first three episodes are titled Summer and see Sam (Law), drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast, where he soon finds himself unable to leave the idyllic and dangerously enchanting world he has discovered.

After these episodes, comes the aforementioned theatrical live event, which is titled Autumn and will be broadcast live on Sky Arts and online.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

Autumn features members of The Third Day cast including Law and follows the events of a single day in real time, capturing events live and in one continuous take.

Finally Harris will star in the final three episodes, Winter, playing Helen – a headstrong outsider who finds herself inextricably drawn to the island in her pursuit to seek answers.

Alongside Law and Harris, an impressive supporting cast has been assembled for the drama, with other roles played by Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Paddy Considine (Peaky Blinders) and Emily Watson (Chernobyl).

The series was created by writer Kelly and Barrett, with Marc Munden and Philippa Lowthorpe both taking on directorial duties.

Advertisement

The Third Day launches on Sky and NOW TV on Tuesday 15th September. Sign up for a seven-day free trial of NOW TV’s Entertainment Pass, autorenews at £8.99 a month until 31st August 2020, £9.99 thereafter unless cancelled. Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide.