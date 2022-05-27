The Split's Damian Molony wants spin-off with his conman character
Damian Molony, who played Tyler on The Split, wants to reprise the character in a future spin-off.
BBC One's The Split may have come to close with its recent third season, however Damian Molony isn't ready to stop playing fraudster Tyler Donaghue just yet.
The actor has said that it "would be amazing" to reprise the role of Tyler in a The Split spin-off.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the future of the show, Molony said: "Abi (Morgan, the writer) has plans, I think, afoot, but of the conventional three series that’s where it ends – but there might be spin-offs, or there might be other ways of telling those stories.
"It would be amazing (to do a Tyler spin-off). You could go all over the world with it. We always had jokes about where he’s gone – he’s probably in India, teaching yoga with a man bun, probably planning his next heist."
Season 3 of The Split ended with Tyler abandoning his plans to move into a property with Nina (Annabel Scholey) and her baby and heading to the airport, having stolen the money he gave her for a housing deposit.
"He’s a great character to play. I was at a birthday party for a five-year-old last weekend and someone came up to me to give me some food and she suddenly went, ‘I can’t speak to you. I can’t even look at you. How could you do that to her?!’ which is great," Molony said of his character's criminal actions.
"I’ve never been in a show like The Split where it becomes such a part of the audience where they can’t help but take everything so personally, and that’s a great testament to Abi’s writing," he added.
The show, which ended after three seasons, starred Nicola Walker as Hannah Stern – a divorce lawyer who works closely with her family and finds herself stuck in a love triangle between her barrister husband (Stephen Mangan's Nathan Stern) and her ex-boyfriend (Barry Atsma's Christie Carmichael).
